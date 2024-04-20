iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

