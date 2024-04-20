iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.09. 115,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.