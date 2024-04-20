iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 3.26% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,138,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,246,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,941,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,905. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

