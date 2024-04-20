iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,537,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,263,490. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

