iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $79,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.