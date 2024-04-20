iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 1.40% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEZ. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 31,820.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

