J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,814,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,577,504. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.