JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 259,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.