KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.04 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $367,696.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.44 or 0.99990565 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010811 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00102804 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00391042 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $218,274.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.