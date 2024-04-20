Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,460,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 281,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

