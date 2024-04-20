Mantle Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.76 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Mantle has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $48.76 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.14282888 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $77,807,172.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

