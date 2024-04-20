Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Shares of MA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

