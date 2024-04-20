McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

