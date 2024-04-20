McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

