Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $39.71 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $39.71 million and $1.21 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

