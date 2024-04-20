Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $39.60 million and $1.14 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

