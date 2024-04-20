Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.49 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.56 million and approximately $239,337.46 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,512,928 coins and its circulating supply is 35,903,902 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

