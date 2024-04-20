Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $821,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 2,683,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

