Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

