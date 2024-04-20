Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Tops $33.62 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Monero has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $33.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $119.46 or 0.00184375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.36 or 0.00800042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00131651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00110498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,426,213 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

