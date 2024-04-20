Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $288.30 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,179,017 coins and its circulating supply is 857,428,997 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.