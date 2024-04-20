My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops One Day Volume of $57,430.18

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $57,430.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.