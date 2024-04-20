Nano Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $161.10 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.00785237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00130527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00189251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00108592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

