Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,256.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00090721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013217 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

