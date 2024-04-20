NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $367.06 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.60 billion and approximately $367.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00009550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,965,019 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,237,109 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,769,378 with 1,064,064,296 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.70064083 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $441,014,112.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

