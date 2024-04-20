NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.32 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00009724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and $379.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00024071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,964,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,408,255 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,769,378 with 1,064,064,296 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.70064083 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $441,014,112.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

