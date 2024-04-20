NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

