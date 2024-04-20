Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 618,431,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 618,431,900 with 608,368,916 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.10216515 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,223,976.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

