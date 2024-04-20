Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $711.74 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $711.74 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.04866390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09973594 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $32,017,810.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.