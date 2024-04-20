Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 13,900,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.