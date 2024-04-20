Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

