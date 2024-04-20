OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

NYSE OFG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 205,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,638. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

