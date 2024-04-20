OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Cap of $393.02 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $393.02 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,356,579 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

