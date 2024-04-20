OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $29.72 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

