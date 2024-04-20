OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. 6,932,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

