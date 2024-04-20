OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 257,494 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,494 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

