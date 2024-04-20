OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,716 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

