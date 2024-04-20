Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,210,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,105 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes accounts for approximately 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,859. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $708.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

