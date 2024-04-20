Polymesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.51 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $243.15 million and $65.51 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,044,188,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,043,887,476.815078 with 843,092,472.505009 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.451086 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $106,022,134.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

