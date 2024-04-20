Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 978,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,070. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

