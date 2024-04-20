Prometeus Price Hits $11.06 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.06 or 0.00017032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $212.83 million and $3.37 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

