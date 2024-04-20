Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $438.17 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $438.17 million and approximately $50.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00006431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.37 or 0.04847071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00024297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

