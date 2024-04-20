Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $447.82 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00006582 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $447.82 million and approximately $52.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.02 or 0.04867215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003808 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

