Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,977 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,177,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,677. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.