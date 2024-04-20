ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $299.35

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $299.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00130527 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008854 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012051 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
