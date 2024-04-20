Request (REQ) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $134.99 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,332.81 or 1.00010116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010730 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00103044 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12853971 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,780,825.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.