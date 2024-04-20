Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) versus OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Head to Head Contrast

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revenio Group Oyj and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revenio Group Oyj N/A N/A N/A OpGen -852.18% -316.30% -89.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revenio Group Oyj and OpGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revenio Group Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $3.07 million 2.59 -$37.28 million ($6.51) -0.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Revenio Group Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

2.7% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Revenio Group Oyj and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revenio Group Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 OpGen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Revenio Group Oyj beats OpGen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, provides ophthalmological devices and software solutions for the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy in Finland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; and iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel. It also provides imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; and DRSplus, a device for pupil imaging; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images. In addition, the company offers Oculo, an eye care software platform, which combines clinical communication, telehealth, remote patient monitoring and data analytics capabilities. Revenio Group Oyj was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Vantaa, Finland.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The company's products also comprise ARES Technology Platform, including ARES reference database on antimicrobial resistance using next generation sequencing technology and artificial intelligence powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction; and Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers. It also utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. The company helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections to enhance patient outcomes, and to decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. OpGen, Inc. has a collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC to develop a research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

