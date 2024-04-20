Reviewing Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melexis and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SMART Global $1.44 billion 0.61 -$187.53 million ($3.68) -4.60

Melexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 SMART Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Melexis and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SMART Global has a consensus price target of $30.70, indicating a potential upside of 81.44%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Melexis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Melexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Melexis and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melexis N/A N/A N/A SMART Global -15.79% 11.82% 2.61%

Summary

SMART Global beats Melexis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

