Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 868 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.59. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $369.76 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

