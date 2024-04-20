Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,379.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $3,379.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,659.34 or 0.99967587 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010905 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00103798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220562 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,267.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

